Sacha Baron Cohen Relaunches Iconic Character With Wimbledon Weed Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen has publicly revived Ali G, arriving at Wimbledon as his alter ego.

The satirical character was spotted in the stands and also posted a video of his day out at the tennis on Instagram. As Ali G, Baron Cohen wore his classic yellow-tinted sunglasses, a skull cap, a thick gold chain, and a Wimbledon hoodie.

He then pretended to be selling weed courtside, because “tennis is better played on grass.”

Instagram/@official.ali.g

“I iz BACK! And if u iz at dis borin wimbledore final lookin 2 get grand slammed, I iz here wif de hookup 🌱🍄❄️💊💉 dm me, especially if u iz fit,” the Instagram video is captioned.Baron Cohen wasn’t the only star at Wimbledon for Sunday’s men’s singles final. Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, and Rami Malek were in the royal box, rubbing shoulders with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Ali G didn’t make the cut for the royal box and was seated in section 215, in the upper tier of Centre Court.Baron Cohen’s stunt comes after news that a new Ali G movie has finished production. The upcoming movie is untitled and does not have a release date, according to The Insneider.The 54-year-old actor was caught filming in Oxfordshire and across the U.S. in July and September. Ali G was last seen on screen on Da Ali G Show, which aired from 2002 to 2004. But the character has made cameos elsewhere, presenting at the 2016 Golden Globes and appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, in what was his last public appearance before the Wimbledon stunt. Baron Cohen has a collection of satirical, comedic characters. In his various alter-egos, the three-time Golden Globe winner has interviewed some of the world’s most prominent and polarizing figures, including Donald Trump, Noam Chomsky, and Dick Cheney.