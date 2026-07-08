Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Revives Iconic Character

Sacha Baron Cohen has quietly wrapped production on a new Ali G movie, reviving one of his most iconic characters.

The 54-year-old actor has completed another installment of the Ali G universe, after filming in Oxfordshire, U.K., and the U.S., according to The Insneider. The publication reported that Baron Cohen was spotted in character in July and September last year.

The upcoming film is untitled and has no release date yet.

Sacha Baron Cohen, as Ali G, and Olivia Wilde speak onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016. Kevin Winter/Getty

The comedic, satirical character first appeared in Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998. It then evolved into a sketch comedy series, Da Ali G Show, which ran from 2000 to 2004. Baron Cohen also developed a film featuring the character during this time, 2002’s Ali G Indahouse.

Ali G was Sacha Baron Cohen’s first breakout character. Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ali G is a wannabe gangster who appropriates British street culture, and Baron Cohen has interviewed an array of prominent politicians in character, including Noam Chomsky, Donald Trump, Naomi Wolf, Dick Cheney, former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, and former White House press secretary, Marlin Fitzwater.

As the Daily Beast wrote in 2016, most of Ali G’s interviews are held with “unsuspecting public figures.” Baron Cohen told the Television Academy that he was “dismayed” by many of the things he witnessed during his various interviews.

Sacha Baron Cohen has a slew of satiricial characters, including Ali G and Borat. Getty

Baron Cohen delivered Harvard University’s 2004 commencement speech as Ali G.

The character was last seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024. Asked by Fallon what he would ask Trump at the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Ali G quipped, “Yo, Mr. Trump. You’s been convicted of 32 crimes. You stole classified documents. You boned ’nuff porn stars, and you ain’t never paid no taxes. Respect! You my hero.”

The Borat actor—no stranger to controversy—is a three-time Golden Globe winner. He last starred in Netflix’s 2026 film Ladies First.