Oscar Winner, 62, Reveals Bizarre ‘Alien’ Encounter

Sandra Bullock is ready to share her UFO experience.

On the latest episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the Oscar winner shared the time she saw several UFOs while filming in the Caribbean in the late 1990s.

“There are alien ships flying around the sky,” she began. “I have seen them, and I’m so happy that the government has finally corroborated my story, so I no longer feel like an insane person.”

Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Bullock, who won Best Actress in 2010 for The Blind Side and is currently promoting her and Nicole Kidman’s Practical Magic sequel, didn’t name what movie she was working on when she had her encounter, but 1997’s Speed 2: Cruise Control was filmed in the area at the time.

“One time, we’re filming in Saint Martin, and we went out, a bunch of us went out—so there are a couple of beers involved—and we’re all lying on the sand, and so we’re all looking up at the sky,” she recalled. “I see this little point of light, and I said, oh, thinking to myself, satellite—it’s moving across the sky.”

Eventually, however, it became evident that it might be something else. “I’m watching it, and then there’s another little light that comes from a different direction to meet that light there—and I went, hm, two satellites,” she continued. Still trying to make sense of it, she said she also considered, “Maybe it was a plane passing. But no, they stayed.” The movements became more out of the ordinary as she watched.

Ryan Graves, David Grusch, and David Fravor swearing in for a hearing on UFOs. Getty Images/Drew Angerer

“And then there was another light, and another light. There were five altogether, and they all sort of came together, and I went, because, you know, you just have a little bit of a buzz going… and then all of a sudden they just ‘pff,’” Bullock said, mimicking the sound they made as they “Took off like that.” The Practical Magic 2 star said she looked around to see if anyone else had seen what she’d seen.

“I think one of the other people had seen it as well,” she said, but “I was just quiet about it until the government released the documents, and that exact formation was also seen by legitimate pilots. So I feel vindicated.”

Bullock said she believes that aliens "are here." Steve Granitz

The U.S. House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan Subcommittee on National Security held the public hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) in 2023. During the hearing, whistleblowers claimed the government held evidence of extraterrestrial life—a former Air Force officer claimed “non-human” specimens and spacecraft are being held. A second, Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection, was held last September.

Bullock said her experience and the unearthed information only confirmed her belief that “We can’t be the only ones.”

“I think they’re here,” she said. “I think they’re here watching and laughing, but they’re invisible.”

Kelce replied, “Emphasis on the laughing.”