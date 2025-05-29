Obsessed

Sarah Silverman Goes Directly to Source to Solve ‘White Lotus’ Mystery

BITTER VICTORIA

Comedian asked Mike White why Parker Posey’s character was frosty on the hit show.

Cameron Adams
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Comedian Sarah Silverman has discussed intel obtained from White Lotus creator Mike White.
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Sarah Silverman has revealed she emailed The White Lotus creator Mike White to resolve of one of the hit show’s biggest unanswered questions.

Viewers were obsessed with why Parker Posey’s character, Victoria Ratliff, blanked Leslie Bibb’s character, Kate, in the third season of The White Lotus. In the scene in question, Kate recognised Victoria when they were both holidaying in Thailand at the same resort.

Kate told Victoria they had a friend in common, Victoria shut her down, ending the conversation. A question mark hung over the awkward interaction, which was not answered in the season finale, prompting online debate about a possible connection between the pair or other ulterior motives.

Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Mike White, Walton Goggins, Lisa, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs at "The White Lotus" Season 3 Premiere
Mike White has finally explained why two characters in The White Lotus had a frosty relationship. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Talking on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Silverman discussed her friendship with Mike White, which began when they both appeared in 2003’s School of Rock.

White wrote the script for School of Rock, and also starred as Ned Schneebly. Silverman played Ned’s domineering girlfriend Patty Di Marco.

Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon

The hosts asked if Silverman ever used her friendship to get intel on The White Lotus.

“I loathe doing that because I feel like everyone must be asking him, but I did.” Silverman admitted.

“I did text him out of this one, I emailed him and I said, ‘What’s up with Leslie Bibb? How come we didn’t find out why Parker Posey iced Leslie Bibb?’ Why did she pretend not to know her? Is it something you didn’t get to that got cut out, or like, what’s the answer?’

The White Lotus creator Mike White has solved a mystery that has haunted fans.
The White Lotus creator Mike White has solved a mystery that has haunted fans. Chris Haston/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

“And he goes, ‘No, I was just showing that she’s a bitch.’”

Mike White in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Silverman said White would “probably not” cast her in a future series of The White Lotus but she believed she would nail any possible role. “I love it. I would be amazing, I would be,” she said.

