‘SNL’ Star Facing Backlash After Confessing to ‘Pantsing’ a 6-Year-Old Boy

A top member of the Saturday Night Live cast has sparked controversy after revealing she was fired as a camp counselor for pulling down a young boy’s pants as a prank.

Chloe Fineman, who joined the show in 2019, made the shock confession in a March 31 video for Vanity Fair, titled “SNL Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other,” which also featured co-stars Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla, James Austin Johnson, and Jane Wickline.

Fineman asked the others whether they knew what job she’d lost at the age of 16. After fielding different guesses, such as that she’d made a racist comment, she finally spilled the beans.

Chloe Fineman has sparked controversy after making an unexpected confession. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

“I pantsed a boy,” she said, after revealing she’d been “fired as a camp counselor.”

“He would lift my shirt all the time,” Fineman went on. “It was a different time. He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d–k. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’”

She then explained that one day “we were on a hike,” and that she told the boy to look at a passing bird, “and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired.”

Vanity Fair has further fueled the controversy by editing portions of the original video in which Fineman made the shock confession.

Sections of the clip in which Fineman said the boy was just 6 years old, and that his “little ding-a-ling” was exposed by the cruel prank, were removed from the video.

She also said in the original video, but not in the updated version, that “he wasn’t wearing underpants, and then a giant school bus drove by.”

Reactions from fellow cast members were also removed, including Padilla remarking to Fineman that “I think you’re on a list somewhere.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fineman’s reps, NBC, which hosts SNL, and Vanity Fair for comment on this story.