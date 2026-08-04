Celebrity

Actor Makes Rare Comments About Girlfriend’s Death in Freak Car Accident

PAINFUL MEMORIES

Scott Eastwood says he continued working while coping with her death.

Fiona O'Reilly
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Actor Scott Eastwood has opened up about his late girlfriend’s freak fatal car accident.

The Regretting You star addressed the 2014 tragedy, which he says was caused in part by a faulty airbag, on the Armchair Experts podcast.

“We were together for three or four years,” he said, referring to Jewel Brangman. “They had a recall on the airbag and what would have been a fender bender that probably most people would survive… she was essentially shot by the airbag.”

Eastwood said he was forced to compartmentalize Brangman’s death to continue shooting a project he was on at the time.

Late Jewel Brangman and boyfriend Scott Eastwood
Jewel Brangman posted many photos of herself and boyfriend Scott Eastwood throughout their several year relationship. @jewelalexandria/INSTAGRAM

“Being on a film set when someone passes, or something happens, it’s really tough because you don’t have time to grieve,” Eastwood continued. “The show must go on.”

He added, “You can’t fly home. You’re stuck. You’ve got to work.”

Eastwood, now 40, recalled “blacking out” the incident and missing her funeral. He was 28 at the time.

“I did a classic defense mechanism—just compartmentalize that until later,” he said. “Brutal having to deal with that and not being able to go through it. I grieved later.”

Scott Eastwood on the Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Scott Eastwood opened up about his regrets with pushing off the grieving process on the Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard. Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard/YOUTUBE

Eastwood also suffered the loss of his friend and fellow actor Paul Walker in 2013 while on set for a film.

“That’s not a great thing. You do want to grieve with the people that are around that you know and were part of their lives as well,” he said. “That’s an important part of the grieving process.”

Brangman was a model and actress. She was 26 at the time of the crash.

Late Jewel Brangman
Jewel Brangman in 2013. @jewelalexandria/INSTAGRAM

Eastwood said the loss of Brangman affected his future dating.

“I’ve never told anybody that,” he said.

The California-born actor and model made his debut in 2006 in the film Flags of Our Fathers and has since been featured in hit films such as The Fate of the Furious and Suicide Squad.

Fiona O'Reilly

Fiona O'Reilly

Breaking News Intern

Fiona.OReilly@thedailybeast.com

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