Sebastian Stan thinks President Donald Trump has seen his biopic The Apprentice a “100 f***ing times” just to gawk at himself.

In a Monday cover story for Vanity Fair, Stan—who stepped into the role of the president for the Ali Abbasi-directed film and received an Oscar nomination for his performance—said that despite Trump’s public, ardent disapproval of the biopic, he still bets that he’s seen it several times out of narcissism.

“I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f***ing times, of course, because he’s a narcissist,” Stan told the publication. “And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it.”

Stan played a young Trump in “The Apprentice.” Briarcliff Entertainment/YouTube

When asked what Trump would have liked about The Apprentice, Stan replied with a smile: “How he looked.”

Set across the 1970s and ’80s, The Apprentice chronicles a young Trump’s ascension into real-estate royalty, and the influential relationship he forms with his ruthless lawyer, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

“He loses his humanity. I guess that’s essentially what happens,” Stan said of the film’s arc. “As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”

“The Apprentice” follows Trump’s real-estate journey in the 1970s and 1980s. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Ahead of the election in November, Trump slammed the film as “fake” and “classless” in a Truth Social post, and clapped back at the portrayal of his first wife, Ivana, in the film and their relationship.

“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb,’” Trump wrote at the time.

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country,” he continued. “My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died.”