Benny Blanco just made the ultimate sacrifice for love—he plucked his unibrow for his fiancé Selena Gomez.

Yes, that’s right. Move over Romeo, there is a new love hero in town, and this one is ready to give it all up for the love of his life—brow and all.

On March 23, Blanco, the producer behind Selena’s Revival album, took to TikTok to share the dramatic demise of his unibrow, with Selena cheering him on in the background. The video chronicles the entire eyebrow removal process, capturing the moment when Selena, ever the supportive fiancée, asks the aesthetician to “do it light, because I love him.”

This eyebrow-raising moment (literally) is just one of many stunts in the couple’s promo tour for their joint album, I Said I Loved You First, a musical love letter to—wait for it—their love of each other.

The promo tour has quickly turned into a victory lap for their buzzy romance, complete with behind-the-scenes tidbits about their album and their relationship.

It’s very sweet, and maybe a tad saccharine.

Spotify Couples Interview

The couple kicked off their promo journey on March 19 with a stop at Spotify’s In Conversation series, where they sat down to interview each other and talk about how their writing process helped them grow closer.

“So, we’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led by, ‘What are we going to write on the album?’” Selena explained. “It was more like, ‘This is on my mind... How does that make you feel?’”

Hot Ones

Things got even hotter on Mar. 20 when the couple appeared on Hot Ones, the infamous show where celebs eat increasingly spicy wings while answering host Sean Evans’ questions.

During the episode, the couple showed off their burning love and burning mouths, answering questions about what it felt like to make a record with the love of their life and whether they thought the spice challenge works with couples.

“I feel like I would have crumbled without her,” Blanco admitted.

“Honey, you did crumble,” Selena quipped.

Awww, there’s no combination like true love and hot sauce to get our eyes watering.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Next, the duo visited The Tonight Show, where they gave Fallon the scoop on Blanco’s almost-missed proposal. Turns out, Blanco had a surprise engagement plan, but Gomez almost missed the entire thing because she wasn’t feeling well.

“She almost didn’t even come,” Blanco told Fallon, explaining he had planned a fake promo shoot for them to do, so Gomez wouldn’t expect what was going on.

But then, Gomez didn’t want to go.

“She was like, ‘I really don’t feel that well. I think I’m just gonna stay home today. Can’t we just make up the shoot another day?‘”

Fans of the couple can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that she did go after all.

Jay Shetty Podcast

In their most recent couple’s stunt, Gomez and Blanco joined Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast, where Gomez claimed “Benny taught me to trust again.” The duo also spilled where they are at with their wedding plans.

“We have not even begun because I think right now, there’s just so much going on. I have to go and film my series for a while, and I don’t know. We’ll just see what happens. We are not in any rush. I’m excited to see what happens,” Gomez said.

If there is any lesson to take from the promo tour involving Hollywood’s new it-couple, it’s that Gomez and Blanco love their love, and they really want you to love it too.