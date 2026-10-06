Trump Nemesis Dares ‘Genius’ President to Complete Basic Test

Trump’s longtime late-night nemesis, Seth Meyers, is questioning whether our “genius” president can spell Massachusetts.

The NBC host ripped into the 80-year-old president for bragging about his IQ and intelligence as the midterms approach. Meyers said that instead of “helping Republicans get elected,” Trump is focused on making sure voters think he is smart.

The late-night host referenced a campaign rally last week, in which Trump declared, “I’m a high IQ person, unlike some other people I can tell you about. Very—among the highest IQs anywhere in the world.”

U.S. President Donald Trump dances after speaking during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Meyers retorted, “Then tell us the number, dog.”

“Remember, this dude thinks he’s a genius because he passed a dementia test where you have to tell the difference between a camel and a rhino,” he continued. “Again, Trump’s supposed to be helping Republicans get elected, but instead he seems obsessed with his own intelligence. And one piece of supporting evidence he cites to prove he’s a genius is that his uncle taught at MIT.”

This frequent brag resurfaced in a TIME Magazine interview, where the president brought up his uncle and used it to explain his own intelligence.

“I have the highest of IQs,” he told the magazine, in a rambling quote that Meyers read aloud for his audience. “I have the highest. I’m fine, and I understand that stuff. You know, my uncle was at MIT for 41 years, and you know, I’m a—I believe in genetics, frankly, and I understand. I understand it much more than I think any president would, because I do have an ability on this. I have an ability on those things that were the new frontiers.”

Trump told the magazine he has "the highest of IQs." Time Magazine

Meyers responded with a challenge: “Just once, just once, I would love someone to ask a simple follow-up to this uncle story, like, ‘What class did he teach?’ Or, ‘What does MIT stand for?’ Or, ‘Spell Massachusetts.’”

“He definitely can’t spell Massachusetts,” the late-night host later said.

But Meyers’ bottom line was that Trump would clearly rather talk about anything except the issues that matter to Americans, “like high prices, artificial intelligence, or the war with Iran.”