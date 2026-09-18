Seth Meyers Exposes Mitch McConnell’s Bizarre ‘Power Play’

Seth Meyers thinks that Mitch McConnell’s return to Congress is some sort of bizarre “power play” against late-night hosts.

On Meyers’ podcast, A Closer Look Out of Office, hosted with his producer Sal Gentile, the pair discussed McConnell’s long-awaited comeback this week. After a severe health setback and 92 days away from the public eye, the Republican Senator was wheeled back into the Senate. But despite a thumbs-up to reporters, his health remains in question.

According to Meyers, the 84-year-old Kentucky politician returned as “a bit of a power play to show himself in person.”

Senator Mitch McConnell, sitting with Senator John Hoeven, votes “aye” after being prompted by his team and Republicans while attending a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on whether to vote the farm bill out of committee on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The NBC host and his producer joked that McConnell wanted to return to the public eye before Late Night With Seth Meyers resumes its regular programming this coming Monday.

“He was racing to beat us,” laughed Gentile.

“He knew that we were kind of pulling his proof-of-life move, and so he was trying to stay one step ahead of us,” quipped Meyers in return. “He’s gonna have a lot of fun with ‘When’s the last time we’ve seen them? Maybe they’re dead.’ That’s his first thing from the Senate floor.’”

Senator Mitch McConnell waves at reporters outside the Senate Chamber after he returned to Capitol Hill on September 14, 2026 for the first time in more than three months. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Meyers went on to imitate McConnell in a ghostly voice, saying, “My question for NBC is, where is Seth Meyers? Is he dead?”

Gentile said “a more appropriate word” for McConnell is “entity,” rather than “person.”

McConnell’s own proof-of-life tactics came in the form of widely discredited images from the hospital, which were torn apart by late-night hosts and MAGA alike. For months, public figures and politicians speculated about the senator’s health and whether he was actually alive.

Senator Mitch McConnell loaded up into an SUV for his return to the Senate. He had not been seen in public since he was hospitalized on June 14. Daniel Heuer/Reuters

Other late-night shows have turned their attention to McConnell this week. The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson mocked McConnell’s attempt to show that he was “A-OK.”

“His thumb is saying, ‘I’m good,’ but his face is saying, ‘Beep, beep, beeeeeep,’” he quipped.

Before his vote on the Senate floor, McConnell told reporters he resurfaced “to finish the job for this Congress.” He did not answer any questions about his absence.

Upon his return, McConnell’s voice was frail and noticeably slower; a large bruise was spotted on his hand. His long-time chief of staff, Terry Carmack, was even caught instructing the senator on what to do.