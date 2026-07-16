Seth Meyers Exposes Moment Trump, 80, Showed His Age

Seth Meyers has mocked President Donald Trump for showing his age during a rambling phone interview about Lindsey Graham.

Following the senator’s death, Trump phoned into Fox News, where the hosts were hardly able to keep the 80-year-old president on track. Instead of focusing on delivering an appropriate tribute to his friend and MAGA ally, Trump’s thoughts meandered to other subjects: So-called Trump Derangement Syndrome, Spencer Pratt, voter IDs, and election fraud claims.

Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones attempted to bring the subject back to Graham, who died at 71 on Saturday. But the interview became muddled and was ultimately hard to follow.

Trump's tribute to Graham became a rambling diatribe about unrelated subjects. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

On several occasions, Jones is heard trying to redirect Trump. “Mr. President, did you notice any–” Jones asked as Trump interrupted. “So, Mr. President, real quickly, did you notice anything different from Lindsey–,” he tried once again. Meanwhile, Trump continued discussing “dishonest” elections.

Meyers played footage of the conversation on his show on Wednesday night, providing some advice for Fox hosts. “Just hang up on him! You’re not going to get him to stop. Have you never been on the phone with an 80-year-old?

“They have nowhere to be. They have nothing to do,” he continued. “This is how 80-year-olds cancel airline tickets without paying a fee. They just torture you with small talk until you give up.”

The late-night host imitated an octogenarian rambling on a phone call. “‘I was going to go to Florida, but my sciatica flared up, and I couldn’t take my pills because the cap was on so tight. So I asked my son-in-law to give me some aspirin, but he got me Motrin. I can’t take Motrin with the blood thinners.’”

President Donald Trump's advanced age and health have been in question as he turned 80 in June. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s rambling tribute to Graham has provided plenty of comedic material to late-night hosts this week. Jon Stewart similarly mocked the interview, imagining Fox host Jones trying to end the call. “Oh, no, I’m sorry, Mr. President,” Stewart said. “The TV station’s going through a tunnel! Boop.”

Meyers also pointed out that the TV network could hardly keep track of what was being said.

“I love that you can tell the moment in that clip where the control room was like, ‘Stop showing pictures of Lindsey Graham. He’s not talking about Lindsey Graham anymore. Just stop showing the pictures of Lindsey Graham. Show pictures of what he’s talking about,’” quipped Meyers.

“What do you mean you don’t know what he’s talking about?!”