Seth Meyers Finds Only Funny Part of Trump’s WHCD Disaster

Seth Meyers found the one silver lining in Donald Trump’s disastrous White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Trump didn’t just have a rough night at the podium. Even when he wasn’t speaking, things weren’t going great for him,” began Meyers. “Earlier in the night, he had to sit there while reporters for The Wall Street Journal accepted an award for their reporting on Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and he did not seem happy.”

The Wall Street Journal was lauded for its reporting on the president’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and child sex trafficker. Trump sat stony-faced as the publication received high praise. The presenter called the Journal’s reporting “courageous,” adding, “Despite the president’s threat of a lawsuit, the Journal published a story about a provocative letter to Epstein bearing President Trump’s signature.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and U.S. President Donald Trump watch stony-faced as journalists receive their awards. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Meyers played footage of the presenter’s remarks. “Now that’s f---ing funny,” said the late-night host.

“That’s good. I mean, that’s really...”

“It’s funny that the president had to sit there while they announced an award for a report on his ties to the world’s most notorious sex trafficker,” he continued. “It’s also funny that when they did, he made that face. He looks like a teenager getting a lecture from the principal.”

To make things funnier—or “weirder,” as Meyers pointed out —the president had to shake hands with the reporters who wrote the story.

U.S. President Donald Trump had to shake hands and congratulate the reporters who exposed his friendship with Epstein. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“It got even weirder when, at the end of that clip, Trump clapped and shook hands with the reporters who wrote the story about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein,” he explained.

Meyers then imitated Trump, saying, “Well, you got me, guys. You know, I was friends with a sex trafficker. I tried to cover it up. You found the proof. And now I’m the one with egg on my face. Congratulations. Congratulations.”