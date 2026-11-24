The relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has taken yet another disturbing turn.

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Seth Meyers has humiliated Elon Musk as the relationship between the tech tycoon and Donald Trump hits the skids once more.

Musk has been trying to do damage control after spending millions on the midterm elections, in which the GOP failed spectacularly. The SpaceX founder and billionaire has since backtracked on his political stance, going so far as to claim he is not MAGA.

The comments didn’t sit well with his frenemy, the 80-year-old president, who dropped cryptic remarks about Musk’s past on Monday while also praising the world’s richest man.

Trump: "I protected Elon in my first term ... you wouldn't have Elon if it wasn't for me. And a certain incident took place, which was a tough incident." pic.twitter.com/ZT9SUyjqXk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk on the Street to discuss the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid his sex scandal. But during the conversation, “Trump also decided to name-check another one of his incel frenemies, Elon Musk,” said Meyers.

As CNBC’s Jim Cramer and Trump discussed Huang’s return, Trump said, “We have to protect… you know, I protected Elon in my first term. Very big,” Trump said. “Elon was protected. I talk about it. And I’m proud of Elon. I love Elon. I think he’s great. You know, 80 percent super-genius and 20 percent he has other problems and I tell him that.”

“You wouldn’t have an Elon if it wasn’t for me,” Trump continued. “And you know, that certain incident took place, which was, you know, a tough incident.”

Meyers retorted, “OK. Well, that makes sense. And I have no follow-up questions.”

The president said he loves Musk and has "protected" him in the past. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

“No, wait. Sorry. What the f---?! What was the incident?” the late-night host exclaimed.

Trump did not clarify which incident he was referring to, and the interview did not delve into the subject any further.

“Also, what is more embarrassing to Elon than the stuff that’s already public?” Meyers continued. “Do you have secret footage of him running around with a chainsaw screaming chainsaw? Well, so do we, bro.”

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