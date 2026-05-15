Seth Meyers Mocks Musk’s Weird Behavior on Trump’s China Trip

Late-night comic Seth Meyers tore into tech billionaire Elon Musk for his bizarre public displays during Donald Trump’s state visit to China this week.

Meyers set up his brutal takedown by noting how right-wing commentators were strangely silent on Trump’s decision to take son Eric with him to China, compared to, say, if Joe Biden had invited his son Hunter along on a similar visit.

“But if you’re worried that Eric Trump might be lonely on this trip, fear not,” the comic said. “The Trumps are joined by some of their billionaire bros,” he went on, noting Musk’s attendance along with Jensen Huang, CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia, and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“Oh my God, that sounds like the worst guys’ weekend ever,” Meyers said. “Maybe you should invite Hunter Biden just to lighten things up,” he added, in a pointed reference to the younger Biden’s known tendency to party a little too hard.

Meyers then zeroed in on Musk specifically, comparing Hunter Biden to a college freshman hanging out with his younger brother’s high school friends at home, regaling Musk and the others with stories about his sexual exploits.

Meyers noted the perennially goofy billionaire struggled to "comport" himself during a state banquet. Fox News

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Meyers said, imitating Musk’s voice. “Is that true? If I ever saw a girl with her top off, I’d be so excited I’d jump for joy.”

The show then played a clip of Musk in 2024, jumping for at least some approximation of joy at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“I just hope Elon Musk comports himself well,” Meyers said, affecting a more serious tone. “This is a high-stakes summit between two geopolitical rivals, during a time of major global conflict.”

“We need statesmen, people who can project dignity and poise,” he went on. “Elon, all you need to do is attend the state banquet, and be normal.”

Meyers then rolled another clip of Musk pulling bizarre faces at the very same formal event.

“WHAT THE F-–K ARE YOU DOING, DUDE?!” the comic erupted. “What, are you whistling for your imaginary friend to come save you from Tim Cook?! You look like an 8-year-old who’s ruining the family Christmas card!”