Seth Meyers Mocks GOP’s Laughable ‘Trump-a-Palooza’ Excuses

Seth Meyers took stock of a roundup of Republican excuses not to attend Donald Trump’s midterm convention—and came to a hilarious conclusion.

Meyers and Sal Gentile, the supervising writer of his Late Night’s “A Closer Look” segment, discussed the GOP scramble to avoid being seen with Trump at the mega-event, even as the show remains on summer hiatus.

“These dudes don’t want to be near him,” Meyers told Gentile, who was explaining why hardcore MAGA Republicans don’t want to attend the “toxic event.”

Lawmakers are going the extra mile to distance themselves from Trump ahead of the election. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“What’s going to make it weird and is making it toxic for lots of Republicans is that Trump is going to be there and make it all about himself,” Gentile said.

The first-ever Republican midterm convention, which takes place in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday and Thursday, will feature at least two speeches from Trump, 80, and remarks from Vice President JD Vance, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The location is a strategic target to fight off Trump-foe James Talarico’s quest for the U.S. Senate, as intense backlash to Trump’s second term sets up Republicans for brutal defeats across the board.

To make matters worse for the Party, hardcore Trump supporters are less likely to turn out to vote if Trump isn’t on the ballot, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey from February.

Meyers argued that Trump should "cede the spotlight." Seth Meyers/YouTube

But Trump’s lawmaking supporters have, in large numbers, made excuses for why they won’t be attending—or declined to reveal whether or not they would.

According to Politico, at least 45 Republicans are definitely not attending, with insiders telling the site they fear Trump—whose approval ratings are steadily plummeting—will make the event all about himself.

“If you live in a congressional district that is represented by a Republican and you’re wondering, ‘Are they gonna be there or not?’ Good chance they’re not going to be. And their excuses are pretty fun,” Gentile said, rolling a montage of the various alibis.

Donald Trump posts about his GOP convention in Texas being "HOT!" Truth Social

One said he didn’t want to miss any of his son’s football games. Others said they were still trying to “work out” their schedule. Gentile joked that they may as well say there’s no public transportation routes between Nebraska and Texas.

“‘Is it ‘roots’ or ‘routes’?’” Meyers added, playing with the pronunciation of the word as he mocked the GOP’s squirming. “You know what, I’m gonna get back to my team to talk about ‘roots’ or ‘routes,’ and then we’re gonna get you an answer,” the host quipped.

One lawmaker even used his kids' sports games as an excuse not to attend. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“The real way to help people in your party down ballot would be to actually be running a functioning government,” Meyers added.

“And even if you’re not, even if you are toxic and you’re incapable of running a functioning government, would also then just to be to cede the spotlight,” Gentile replied. “And also, not make the election about the toxicity of and incompetence and corruption of your government. And instead, he can’t help it.”