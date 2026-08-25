Seth Meyers Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Sister With Brutal Comparison

Seth Meyers summed up Darline Graham’s disastrous bid to replace her brother for a full Senate term by making a savage comparison.

On an episode of his new podcast, A Closer Look Out of Office, the late-night host compared Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister to his 10-year-old son, Ashe Meyers.

“I want to address something real quick, which is one time my son said to me, ‘Dad, when you die, do I get your show?’” Meyers told his Late Night producer, Sal Gentile.

“I wanted to preface this, because no judgment in anyone who thinks that what [sic] a loved one dies, you just get to take their place,” he continued. “That’s what Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham’s sister—she has the same sort of worldview as Ashe.”

Darline Graham was parachuted in to fill her brother’s seat and is now running for a full term. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Meyers said Darline Graham is “now running” to fill her late brother’s Senate seat permanently, adding, “In the primary, she did not win enough of the vote total to avoid a runoff.”

Graham, 62, was appointed as South Carolina’s junior U.S. senator in July, after her brother died suddenly at the age of 71.

Endorsed by President Donald Trump, she is now trying to fill the vacancy full-time in a runoff for the GOP nomination against Rep. Ralph Norman on Tuesday night, but has faced some setbacks, including an embarrassing debate performance this month.

Asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea in the context of national security threats, Darline responded, “I’m just going to be honest here... I’m not that informed on national security.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham was a staunch Trump ally and a foreign policy hawk. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The audience booed her shocking response. After a brief pause, Darline quickly added, “I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I support the military.”

Meyers played this clip for his own audience, noting that Darline’s knowledge of foreign policy stands in stark contrast to her brother’s.

“If you only watch Lindsey Graham on Meet the Press and Face the Nation and shows like that, the one thing you would know a little about is foreign policy. The one thing he talked about every week, like, that was his thing,” said Meyers.

Trump has endorsed Darline Graham and even campaigned for her, but she is still expected to lose Tuesday’s runoff. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The late-night host suggested that if Darline had, in fact, watched her brother on any such talk show, she would “be able to answer any question from a conservative perspective about foreign policy.”

Gentile replied, “If we’re not going to get somebody who has progressive views on foreign policy, it’s better to have somebody who knows nothing about foreign policy.”