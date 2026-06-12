Seth Meyers Reveals Fox News Is ‘Losing Patience’ With Trump

Seth Meyers has noticed a pattern among some of Donald Trump’s most loyal pundits.

“Fox News is starting to get tired of all the BS,” Meyers said Thursday on Late Night, “Despite the fact that even their most die-hard sycophants on Fox News are skeptical.” He then rolled a series of clips in which Fox hosts complained about Trump’s supposed deal to end the war in Iran.

“I think the ceasefire has been fake all along—I think that the ceasefire is kaput,” Dana Perino said.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2026. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Added Lisa Kennedy, “I don’t know how you claim that all of this is being held together. I know we’re not supposed to ask about timelines, but... November is coming.”

And Jesse Watters said, “He keeps saying we’re very close, we’re days away, and I don’t know what that means. We’ve heard that for a very long time.”

Meyers joked, “It’s like watching a tourist slowly realize that a game of three-card monte is rigged.”

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the war could end swiftly, almost since it began in February. Vice President JD Vance has shared equally vague responses, which Meyers also highlighted. “Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now,” Vance said in a clip he showed to make the point.

JD Vance echoed comments made by Donald Trump that an Iran peace deal could happen in the next “two or three days.” Screengrab/CBS News

“That’s not helpful,” Meyers quipped.

“You’re talking about a deal to end a war that has crippled the American economy like my contractor talking about our bathroom renovation.” The host also compared the administration’s responses to HBO’s several rebrandings, adding, “It’s no surprise that even conservative news outlets are losing patience.”

Laura Ingraham raised concerns over whether Donald Trump had been properly briefed on what might happen in Iran. Fox News

“Trump has promised a deal with Iran more times than HBO has rebranded,” Meyers joked. “At this point, we’ve been through Iran Deal, Iran Deal Go, Iran Deal Now, Iran Deal Plus, Iran Deal Max, to just Max, back to Iran Deal Max, back to Iran Deal Plus.”

He added, referencing the network’s Emmy-winning series, “I just hope we get a spin-off called “The Pitt of Hormuz.”