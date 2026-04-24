Seth Meyers Roasts MAGA Host’s Meltdown After Trump Plot Backfires

Seth Meyers mocked Fox News anchor Jesse Watters after the MAGA host melted down at the Trump administration for losing its “gerrymandering war with Democrats.”

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday evening, the anchor played a clip of Watters announcing, “We have to gerrymander to the tilt. Why? Because the Democratic Party cannot be trusted to be the opposition party anymore. They have to be a permanent minority.”

“Yeah, Democrats can’t be trusted anymore,” Meyers fired back. “They jacked up gas prices, started a reckless war with Iran, p---ed off Canada, threatened to invade Greenland, and passed a law where you can only dance with your arms,” the host mocked, playing a clip of 79-year-old Donald Trump waving his arms in the air.

Meyers mocked the president's dance moves. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Trump looks like one of those Chinese marathon running robots if only the top half worked,” he quipped.

The clip of Watters, 47, was from a Fox segment last year, Meyers explained, adding that Watters suggested, “Republicans should rig congressional maps to make it impossible for Democrats to win.”

Voters in Virginia this week approved a Democratic plan to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional map, providing up to four extra Democratic seats in the House at November’s midterms.

MAGA figures and Trump administration officials melted down at the result as the realization sunk in that the Democrats were winning a gerrymandering war Trump himself started by demanding a pro-Republican redistricting in Texas.

Last year, Jesse Watters said Republicans had to "gerrymander to the tilt." Screengrab/Fox News

Meyers displayed a clip of Watters delivering the news on Fox, announcing, “Voters in Virginia have approved Democrats’ plan to gerrymander congressional districts, 50 percent to 49 percent. This could flip four House seats from Republican control to Democrats.”

“First of all, I just want to say to the Fox executive who decided Jesse Watters should be the one who was on air to deliver that news, I mean, bravo!” Meyers said. “The only way those two clips could have been any better is if the first chyron said ‘F---ing around,’ and the second one said, ‘Finding out.’”

Meyers called Trump’s gerrymandering war “dumb” and lambasted Republicans for now being angry at the president for losing said war “like clockwork.”