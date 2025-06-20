Seth Rogen Reveals Audition Tape That Would ‘End My Career’

There’s an old audition tape out there somewhere that Seth Rogen believes would “end” his career once and for all.

The Studio star auditioned on tape for the 2003 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez movie Gigli, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when he was just 21 years old. The film about a low-ranking mobster (Affleck) and a female gangster (Lopez) who kidnap the intellectually disabled kid brother of a prominent district attorney was critically panned across the board. Director Martin Brest wouldn’t even speak his film’s name as he roasted his own work, which he called “a bloody mess that deserved its excoriation.”

Rogen didn’t make it into the film, but he’s similarly embarrassed for his attempt.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck film a scene for "Gigli." Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images

“I don’t think the script was written in what, by today’s standards, would be the most sensitive portrayal of a boy with a cognitive disability,” Rogen said Friday of his Gigli audition for the part of the disabled brother. “I was an aspiring young actor,” so he wanted to “leave an impression,” he explained, admitting that he may have gone too far.

Seth Rogen joked about his audition tape for “Gigli,” “Truthfully, if that tape was out of the world today, this would be the last interview you ever saw me do...Other than, like, my apology tour.” Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rogen described his less than PC portrayal of the character to Kimmel “I don’t think I wore a helmet in to the audition itself, but it was at play. And I’m tempted to do an impression of what I did, but I can’t even do it,” he laughed, “I can’t. That’s how bad it was. It’s so bad. I dare not even portray what I did in this audition. Because I went for it. I saw myself at the Oscars.”

The tape is apparently so offensive, Rogen thinks it would end his career if it were ever unearthed.

“Truthfully, if that tape was out of the world today, this would be the last interview you ever saw me do... Other than, like, my apology tour,” he joked.