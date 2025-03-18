Hot Takessee-this

Burt and Irving: This Is the True Love Story of ‘Severance’

SO INNIE LOVE

Best wishes to Mark and Helly, though.

Gayle Sequeira
Gayle Sequeira 

Freelance Writer

A photo illustration of John Turturro and Christopher Walken in Severance.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Apple TV+
Gayle Sequeira

Gayle Sequeira

Freelance Writer

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MusicMoney, Drugs, and Arson: Shocking Tom Petty Secrets Revealed
Jeff Slate
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Wanted to ‘Throw Up’ During Incest Kiss
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry NewsNetflix Users Outraged Over How Bad ‘The Electric State’ Is
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityTracy Morgan Vomits Courtside at Knicks Game During Worrying Medical Incident
Yasmeen Hamadeh
RecapsSam Rockwell’s Shocking, Wild ‘White Lotus’ Sex Confession
Emma Fraser