Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Recaps
‘Severance’ Finally Gives Us the Shocking Patricia Arquette Backstory
GOING KIER
This week’s episode focuses on Arquette’s Harmony Cobel. What’s revealed about her past will make you gasp.
Emma Fraser
Published
Mar. 7 2025
3:00AM EST
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+
Emma Fraser
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Celebrity
Pete Davidson Gave Estranged ‘SNL’ Pal a $20K Watch to End Mystery Feud
Janna Brancolini
Industry News
The Leaked ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Trailer Is Worse Than You Could Imagine
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity
David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, 62, Found Dead From Apparent Suicide
Leigh Kimmins
Celebrity
Jason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson