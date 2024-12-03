Shailene Woodley has opened up about her relationship with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, describing it as “toxic” but still “beautiful.”

In a newly published interview with Outside magazine , the Big Little Lies actress told the outlet that she prefers to not share too much about her relationship with the quarterback because it “always makes me cry.”

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” Woodley, 33, told Outside, which noted that her eyes started to “well up” when Rodgers was brought up.

Shailene Woodley at the 14th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on January 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

“It was not right. But it was beautiful,” the actress continued. The former couple called off their engagement in February 2022, a little over a year after making their relationship public. They briefly rekindled their romance before breaking up again in April that same year.

While speaking on her environmental work and love for the outdoors, Woodley reflected on an undisclosed “traumatic” experience she endured the same year she and Rodgers called off their engagement.

“I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022,” Woodley shared, notably not mentioning Rodgers’ name. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy.”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. Elsa/Elsa/Getty Images

“I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” the Divergent star continued before explaining that she chose to remain in a “toxic situation” because she was empathizing with “someone else.”

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing,” Woodley continued. “That was the lowest low of my life.”