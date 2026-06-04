Sharon Stone Reveals Moment She Knew Her Marriage Was Over

Sharon Stone has opened up about the moment she realized her marriage to her second husband had reached its breaking point.

Speaking to David Begnaud on Monday’s episode of “The Person Who Believed In Me” podcast, Stone, 68, revealed she had a cancer scare in the early 2000s.

The Basic Instinct actress said doctors discovered she had tumors in her breasts shortly after she had a subarachnoid hemorrhage in September 2001.

Sharon Stone and her then-husband Phil Bronstein in happier times. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast. It was all the way up into here,” she said.

At that point, Stone said doctors told her she should have a bilateral mastectomy.

“The doctor had come out to my house and said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad. And we usually, when they’re all the way up into here, we know before we go in that they’re cancer,’” the actress recalled.

But Stone was convinced that the tumors she was dealing with were not cancerous. Still, she said she ultimately wanted to move forward with surgery, explaining, “because I’m not f–-king around.”

But she said Bronstein strongly opposed her decision. “My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous,’” she remembered, adding that he “got up and left the room.”

When asked which part he objected to, Stone said, “That I would have a bilateral [mastectomy]. He was furious.”

She added that he was not reacting to fears about cancer itself. “No, no,” she said when asked if he was worried it could be life-threatening.

Sharon Stone in "Basic Instinct" in 1992. IMDb

Stone said a doctor also pushed back on her husband’s reaction, telling him, “If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down.”

Stone added, “And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you.’”

She said the disagreement marked the end of the relationship: “That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over.

“He thought I was ridiculous. He thought I was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself.”

Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein during 45th San Francisco International Film Festival - Film Society Awards Night - Inside at The Argent Hotel in San Francisco, California, United States. A. Nevader/WireImage

Stone did not identify Bronstein by name but she had her cancer scare in the early 2000s. She was married to the journalist from 1998 to 2004 and the pair adopted a son, Roan in 2000. Stone’s only other marriage was to film producer Michael Greenberg from 1984 until 1990. Bronstein went on to marry Christine Borders, the daughter of Borders Book Store co-founder Louis Borders, and the pair had two children together.

Stone’s tumors ultimately turned out to be benign, and she did not require a double mastectomy.

She has not remarried since her divorce from Bronstein.

Asked if she thinks she will ever find a partner who “loves you just the way you are,” Stone told Bronstein: “I will.”

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