Sharon Stone Slams Writer, 81, Over Erotic Thriller Reboot

Sharon Stone is not impressed with what she’s heard about the upcoming “anti-woke” version of her 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

Trump-friendly company Amazon MGM commissioned 81-year-old screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, who wrote the original film, to pen the remake—but Stone has little faith. She told Variety, in a joint interview with co-star Marc Maron to promote their new film In Memoriam, that she doubted the writer could pull it off.

“How old is Joe Eszterhas?” Stone asked, according to the outlet, which reports that she Googled his name to find out before quipping, “Oh, he’s 81. So I bet he’s really an expert on what’s sexy.” She was also emphatic that she would not be appearing in the new film.

Stone has major doubts that the “Basic Instinct” reboot will be any good. Columbia TriStar/Getty Images

Stone, who played femme fatale Catherine Tramell in the Osginal, made the comments weeks after Amazon announced plans for the reboot, which, according to an insider who spoke with The Wrap, will be an “anti-woke” take on the story.

Eszterhas’ deal, which totals $4 million, was the biggest spec sale of the year for Amazon in 2025 and commits Amazon to pay out $2 million plus a possible $4 million if the film gets made. Eszterhas was aware of criticisms about his age when the news was announced last July.

Joe Eszterhas, pictured in 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

He told The Wrap in a statement, “To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist.” He added, “I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN, and he lives somewhere deep inside me. He was born 29, and he will die 29, and he tells me he is ‘sky high up’ to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride. That makes me very happy.”

Basic Instinct stars Stone opposite Michael Douglas, who plays homicide detective Nick Curran. As he investigates a brutal murder, he engages in a lust-filled affair with Stone’s crime novelist character, who turns out to be a prime suspect. The role made Stone an icon for feminists and the LGBTQ community, making an “anti-woke” take a hard pill for fans to swallow.