‘Shocked’ Milli Vanilli Pulls Out of Cratering Trump Concert

A day after announcing its lineup of performers, the Great American State Fair has turned into a booking disaster.

The Trump-friendly music shows scheduled for June and July on Washington’s National Mall had two acts back out after the performers were announced on Wednesday.

The lineup became even sparser on Thursday, when Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco, one of the original studio vocalists behind Milli Vanilli with her twin sister Linda Rocco, told the AP neither she nor any other member had been asked to perform.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli,’ as one of the performers,” Rocco wrote to the outlet in an email. The Rocco sisters were among several real vocalists who sang the songs the public was led to believe were sung by the group’s public faces, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus.

Morvan and Pilatus were discovered to be lip-syncing during a scandalized performance in 1990. The group’s Best New Artist Grammy was revoked—a first in the award show’s history.

Pilatus died of an accidental drug overdose in 1998, leaving Morvan as the group’s only living frontman. He has yet to comment publicly on the festival.

Fab Morvan is the only living frontman of the pop duo Milli Vanilli, following the death of Rob Pilatus in 1998. Paramount+

The Daily Beast has reached out to both Morvan and Freedom 250, the organization behind the music festival, for comment.

Freedom 250, which is headed by Trump’s appointee CEO and his first-term Secretary of State, Keith Krach, describes itself as “a national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday,” according to a spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the organization announced Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores, Bret Michaels, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory would perform at the events. Two other acts pulled out by the following day, even before Rocco made her reveal to AP.

Morris Day pulls out of the MAGA event. screen grab

Singer Morris Day declared on social media on Wednesday, “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the ‘GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR.” Rapper Young MC, known for his 1989 hit “Bust a Move,” wrote in a statement on social media that he would be dropping out: “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed.”

Young MC said he wasn't told about the event's political affiliation. C Brandon/Redferns

He added, “I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

A representative for Vanilla Ice told the AP that the rapper is “proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary!” and that “Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA’s Birthday and our Freedom!”

Vanilla Ice has performed at several MAGA-friendly events. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Krach said in a statement announcing the lineup on Wednesday that the Great American State Fair “will bring together people from all 56 states and territories to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom, and entrepreneurial spirit that define our nation.” He added that the acts chosen “represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead.”

The Great American State Fair is scheduled for June 25 through July 10.