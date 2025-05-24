‘SNL’ Cast Mainstay Hints at Big Changes Coming to Show

Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, the longest serving cast member in the sketch comedy show’s history, has hinted that their could be some big changes coming to the show when it returns to late-night screens in the fall. Speaking with The New York Post this week, Thompson said the big ending to the show’s 50th season was “bittersweet.” He teased, “Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year.” Thompson did not say exactly what those changes might be, but speculation over cast members’ exits have been swirling in recent weeks; Colin Jost sent rumors into overdrive in particular after a no-holds-barred joke swap with Michael Che during the season finale. “You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it’s always like you want your kids to stay young,” said Thompson, 47. Amid the rumors, SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels, 80, shared to The Hollywood Reporter that he plans to stay managing the show as long as he can be “useful.”

