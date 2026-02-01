‘SNL’ Expertly Trolls MAGA Diehards Finally Turning on Trump

An early sketch in the latest Saturday Night Live featured cast member Ashley Padilla playing a suburban mom with something “shocking” to tell her family.

Her big reveal, which she repeatedly urges her family not to “react” to, is that she might be starting to regret how she voted in 2024.

“I may have changed my mind about Trump,” she admitted with great reluctance.

NBC

Her adult children immediately started freaking out at her. “I’m sorry, mom. You’ve got to be joking‚" said Tommy Brennan’s character.

Jane Wickline’s character told her, “We’ve been saying this since 2016.”

“Oh, I’m sorry I’m late to the Perfect Party,” replied Padilla’s character. “Give me grace.”

As her kids tried their hardest to stay cool, Padilla’s character confessed reluctantly, “I feel like... maybe some of the things [Trump] says... aren’t true.”

The family erupted into yelling at each other once again.

Padilla’s character continued, “The things that are happening... no one could have seen coming.”

The camera cut to two of her kids glaring at her.

Padilla added, “They made me feel worried about trans people. But now I’m realizing... I don’t really get what the problem is? I’m starting to wonder if drag queens are actually hilarious.”

Sarah Sherman’s character made an exasperated sign of the cross as her mother spoke.

“Stop that!” Padilla snapped at her. “I see what you’re doing.”

Sarah Sherman making the sign of the cross, SNL NBC

The father of the family, played by host Alexander Skarsgård, defended Padilla’s character from her children’s frustration.

“Her laptop is old. She gets a different internet than you,” he said.

“That is how that works, and this is vulnerable for me, OK?” Padilla said. To Wickline’s character she insisted, “You should understand. What did I say when you came out?”

Wickline answered, annoyed, “You said, ‘Is it possible you just like hats?’”