‘SNL’s’ Jost and Che Pile on Melania’s Disastrous Documentary

“Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che both trashed First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, Melania, which was released in theaters nationwide on Friday.

The movie had already been widely roasted by late-night comedians for its nonexistent ticket sales, poor critical reception, and the lackluster collection of celebrities who appeared at the movie’s special premiere.

"This week, a documentary about Melania Trump debuted in theaters," said Jost. “It’s titled Wicked: For Real."

Michael Che added, “Melania was directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, which explains this scene...”

Che showed viewers a clip from Rush Hour in which Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) yelled, “Do you speak any English? Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth!?” at an edited-in Melania.

In addition to facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment in 2017, Ratner has also popped up in the Epstein files, including the most recent batch, which included photos of the two cuddled up on a couch with several women whose faces were blacked out.

Melania was also referenced in a sketch earlier in the episode, in which Ashley Padilla played a Trump voter confessing she’s changed her mind about the president.