Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Melania’s D-List Movie Premiere

Jimmy Kimmel mocked first lady Melania Trump for the lack of celebrity talent at her “big movie premiere” at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.

The premiere was for Melania’s documentary film, titled Melania, which Kimmel has already trashed for being part of an apparent bribe from Amazon and for seeming like a guaranteed box office bomb.

Kimmel joked that the event was attended by celebrities like “Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga,” before revealing, “Oh no, wait, it was Dr. Phil and Waka Flocka Flame.”

Lisa Oz, Mehmet Oz, Oliver Oz and Daphne Oz attend Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“The guest list included disgraced former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Oz, Todd and Julie Chrisley, RFK.,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host added, “It was either a movie premiere or season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.”

Kimmel also laid into Melania’s accent and her acting skills, joking about the premiere, “Not since The Terminator has there been this much excitement for a movie about a European cyborg."

Kimmel covered Melania’s press tour for the film, which he argued was built around the lie that Melania brought the film to life through sheer talent.

“It is so funny watching these suck-ups like [Fox News host] Maria Bartiromo act like this woman like Melania is some kind of business genius because of how much money she got for this,” Kimmel said.

He explained, “Amazon shelled out $40 million to make this movie and another $35 million to promote it, which is so much more than probably any documentary ever, but they want you to know that this had nothing to do with the fact that her husband is a petty, vengeful bloodsucker.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel quoting an Amazon spokesman about licensing Melania's film. ABC

“A spokesperson for Amazon said, ‘We licensed the film for one reason and one reason only: because we think customers are going to love it,’“ Kimmel reported with disbelief.