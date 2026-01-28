Melania Invites Host of Z-List Celebs to Vanity Doc Premiere

Melania Trump is rolling out the red carpet for a slate of Z-list celebrities at the premiere of her documentary.

The first lady’s $75 million film will debut at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, with VIP guests set to include former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Phil, Donald Trump Jr., as well as Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo and Bret Baier, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, Indian composer A.R. Rahman, social media magician Pete Anthony Sciarrino III, Jordan Belfort—the real-life inspiration for The Wolf of Wall Street— and several former NFL players and UFC fighters are also headed to Washington see Melania.

Thursday's premiere at the Kennedy Center, which will reportedly be attended by Eric Adams and Dr. Phil, follows a private screening Melania Trump hosted at the White House on Saturday. Weiss Eubanks/Greg Nash/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 28, 2025, in Morrison, Colorado. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

Along with President Donald Trump, much of the White House is showing up for the first lady, including Second Lady Usha Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, border czar Tom Homan, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz

Much of the White House is showing up for the first lady, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Andrew Harnik/Al Drago/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The official premiere follows a private screening Melania, 55, hosted at the White House on Saturday, just hours after ICE agents fatally shot protester Alex Pretti and as a major snowstorm hit much of the U.S.

Attendees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, former boxer Mike Tyson, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Erika Kirk.

The film’s controversial director, Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual assault in 2017, will also join Melania at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.

However, many crew members who worked on the film are unlikely to attend: Two-thirds of Melania’s New York crew have requested that their names not be added to the film’s credits, Rolling Stone reports.

Melania already hosted a private screening at the White House on Saturday. Melania Trump/X

Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer attended the screening. Melania Trump/X

“Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it,” one member of the Melania production team told the outlet.

The film, which follows the first lady during the 20 days leading up to the president’s second inauguration last year, is expected to bomb at the box office.

Donald Trump had barely a word to spare for his wife’s documentary, even as he pushed people to go buy tickets. Donald Trump/Truth Social

While Melania opens Friday in an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 theaters nationwide, social media users have posted screenshots of cinema showtimes with scores of unsold seats. The Daily Beast also found multiple examples of Melania screenings in New York and Los Angeles theaters with either sparsely sold or entirely unsold tickets.

The National Research Group estimates that it will pull in just $5 million during its opening weekend.