BLUE WAVE INCOMING? ‘SNL’ Humiliates Donald Trump Ahead of Epic Midterms Defeat The cold open ran through a long list of recent Trump controversies.

James Austin Johnson crashed the latest cold open of Saturday Night Live to make one big prediction about the midterm elections this Tuesday: a blue wave is coming.

“The midterms are on Tuesday, and the polls say we’re doing very badly,” said SNL’s Trump. “They’re saying Texas is turning purple, just like my hand.”

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Most of the current polling data indicates that Democrats will take back the House of Representatives, and that they may back the Senate as well. Election guru Nate Silver noted on Friday that Republicans themselves seem certain they’re in a for a major defeat.

SNL’s Trump gave a shoutout to the high-profile Senate race in Texas that might decide which party controls the chamber.

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“You gotta vote for that awful Ken Paxton,“ Trump said. ”I hate Ken Paxton, but you gotta vote for him, because we can’t have this Talafreako.“

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Referring to Democratic candidate James Talarico, Trump continued, “Who is, frankly, much better looking. And wow, what a dynamite a-- on Talifreaka.”

The cold open ran through a long list of Trump controversies from SNL’s two weeks off.

It mocked the real Trump’s odd sexual comments towards other men–SNL’s Trump referred to it as “gay dementia”–as well as Trump’s short-lived press secretary, Katie Zacharia.

Played by cast member Veronika Slowikowska, Zacharia showed up and attempted to read off the cue cards, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Trump let her read the line as a “chance to redeem herself,” but the nervous Zacharia immediately whiffed it.

NBC

SNL’s new cast member Saidah Belo-Osagie portrayed rapper Nicki Minaj, introducing her as Trump’s potential next pick for White House Press Secretary.

“I’m out here killing it, and by ‘it’ I mean my career,” SNL’s Minaj said. In real life, the musician has openly supported Trump throughout his second term, even speaking at one of his rallies in Michigan.

After Minaj spoke, SNL’s Trump told the viewers, “She’s got quite an a--. If only it were on a man, perhaps then I could admire her.”

NBC

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