‘SNL’ Icon Reveals Trump Move Is Killing His Business

Saturday Night Live icon Dan Aykroyd said President Donald Trump’s ban on Canadian alcohol, which took effect Tuesday, will fatally hit his vodka business, potentially affecting many people’s jobs.

Trump announced the ban on Sept. 8, which includes imports of Canadian beer, wine, and spirits. The move has turned a spat with one of America’s closest allies into a booze war that could leave Canadian distillers—and the U.S. bars, restaurants and retailers that sell their products—holding the hangover.

Donald Trump leads a champagne toast during an opening ceremony for the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas in 2008. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The administration called the move retaliation for Canada’s “discriminatory treatment” of U.S. alcohol. But an industry coalition representing 59 U.S. alcohol and hospitality groups warned that the ban would ripple through the American hospitality sector, disrupting supply chains, reducing consumer choice and raising costs.

Whiskey and liqueurs, Canada’s top alcoholic beverage exports to the U.S., are exempt from the ban if sold in containers larger than four liters.

But that loophole helps little for the Canadian-born Aykroyd, who founded Crystal Head Vodka in 2008—famous for its three-liter and smaller skull display bottles.

Actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd with his Crystal Head Vodka bottles at the Nikki Beach Grand Opening White Party in Las Vegas on May 26, 2011 Ethan Miller/WireImage

Crystal Head Vodka is owned by Globefill Inc., a Toronto-based company where Aykroyd is the majority owner and co-founder. The original SNL cast member told CNN he has two options: shut everything down, lay off employees, and end partnerships; or keep running at a continuing loss, which will “resemble some Soviet collectivist failed-state enterprise.”

“And that’s not capitalism—that’s communism,” Aykroyd said. “This ban will indeed kill the Head.”

Aykroyd listed Crystal Head partners across the U.S. that will feel the hit, including Kenwood Liquors, Allied Beverages, and others in states like New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

“One of the highlight times of my life was… driving around and meeting them and becoming friends with them,” Aykroyd said. “They’re going to lose the margins they make. And they made good money with Crystal Head as a premium product. People love our skulls.”

The city of Indianapolis is a “robust market” for Crystal Head, and Aykroyd continued emphasizing the scope of the ban, saying “that’s all going to be gone.”

When asked whether this trade war is breaking the long-held relationship between the U.S. and Canada, Aykroyd said he remains hopeful.

Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray attend the GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE World Premiere in New York City on November 15, 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Aykroyd said a rate adjustment is needed, and Crystal Head would “be happy to pay” 10% to 15%. But a 50% tariff could only come out of heat and passion, Aykroyd said.

The Ghostbusters star suggested Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump get together at his farm.

“Let’s set aside the bravado, get rid of the bureaucrats, come up to Ottawa,” Aykroyd said. “I’ll hide you out at my farm, and I’ll have Carney there, and we’ll sit down in my old log cabin and work it out.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July 2026 Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He even appealed to Trump’s love of an extravagant party, offering to supply vodka to the opening of Trump’s new ballroom, joking with a fake personal phone call to the president.

“Oh, excuse me. Hello, Mr. President,” Aykroyd joked. “If we can work out this tariff thing, I will bring my Canadian vodka down, cases of it, for the opening of your ballroom. And I’ll throw in the Blues Brothers opening for Jay-Z. So let’s work it out. It could be a beautiful night.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside posters of his proposed White House ballroom amid construction at the White House on May 19, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Aykroyd’s tone toward the former reality TV star and shifty businessman was positive throughout the CNN interview. He called Trump “one of the greatest dealmakers” and said he, as a comedian, respects Trump’s comedic skills.

“Nobody’s going to agree with what every politician does… But [him saying] ‘I will never leave a piece of equipment on foreign soil. Not a plane, not a tank, not a truck, not a bolt.’—that made me laugh,” he said. “But tariffs at 50 percent? Punitive. Not funny.”

Aykroyd showcased the various flavors of his non-additive vodka and ended the appearance on a positive note with “confidence that it’s going to be worked out.”