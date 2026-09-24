‘SNL’ Star Reveals Her ‘Bad Girl’ Era With Unhinged Arrest

SNL star Ashley Padilla opened up about her crazy teenage arrest on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang.

When Poehler asked Padilla what kind of student she was, she responded, “awful”.

“I hated high school and almost failed,” she said.

Amy Poehler on 'Good Hang' in conversation with Ashley Padilla. YouTube, Ashley Padilla | Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Padilla continued, telling a shocked Poehler that she wasn’t just a bad student, but also a “bad girl.”

Padilla says she was once arrested.

“Obstruction of justice, resisting arrest… my mother pulling in as I’m cuffed on the top of the cop car,” Padilla said, listing her charges.

“So cool,” Poehler replies.

Padilla, who joined SNL in 2024, says when she was 16 she had been running from a party, and police had been called to the area for a hit-and-run down the way.

Her friend was arrested while holding Padilla’s purse, giving away the fact that she must be nearby.

For fear of getting caught, the SNL star hid in a rose bush for four hours

“It’s about time you motherf---ers caught me,” Padilla burst out laughing, recalling what she told police when they finally found her—a line she said made it into the police report.

Ashley Padilla, on 'Good Hang' with Amy Poehler. YouTube / Ashley Padilla | Good Hang with Amy Poehler

If she wanted the arrest removed from her record, law enforcement said she had to attend court-ordered therapy with her mother.

Padilla said her mother, who was a single mom and working woman, was less than amused at having to attend therapy.

The comedian reveals the therapist saying, “‘I want you guys to draw for me.’ And my mom was like, ‘No.’”

Her mom, flipping through a magazine, said, “I’m not doing that”.

Ashley Padilla reveals she hid in a bush for four hours from the police when she was 16. JC Olivera/JC Olivera, Getty Images

When the therapist asked Padilla to draw herself and a house, the woman asked, “Now why did you draw yourself smaller than the house?”

Padilla said as if it was obvious, “To fit in the house?”

The therapist hypothesized it was because Padilla felt “small”. The star says she never recalled feeling small or fearful growing up.

“You were a bad girl,” Poehler concludes, laughing.