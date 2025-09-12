Shock as One More ‘SNL’ Star Announces Exit From Show

Ego Nwodim is the latest to leave the Saturday Night Live cast.

Nwodim made the announcement on Instagram, and rather than let fans guess what happened to cause her exit, she readily offered in her statement that it was her own decision.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,“ she wrote to her Instagram Stories. ”But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always."

The upcoming Season 51 would have been her eighth.

Instagram/screengrab

The news comes after the show’s bloodbath firings prompted goodbyes to Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and eight-seasoner Heidi Gardner. Per New York Post, Gardner’s contract was not renewed, killing the wide assumption that she made the choice to leave on her own. Gardner has yet to comment on her own exit. Nwodim made the shock announcement just days after SNL boss Lorne Michaels confirmed that changes to the cast were complete.

Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025. NBC/Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Five new players were announced last week, including Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and “Please Do Not Destroy” member Ben Marshall.