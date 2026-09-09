‘SNL’ Star to Leave Show After 5 Seasons

SNL’s Martin Herlihy, 27, will leave the show after five seasons, ahead of Season 52.

Variety confirmed Herlihy’s departure and said NBC declined to comment. Herlihy performed on the show as a member of the sketch trio “Please Don’t Destroy” from Seasons 47 through 50, and then spent Season 51 as part of the writing staff.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1868 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy during the "Skydiving" sketch on Saturday, October 19, 2024 -- (Photo by: Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty

As part of the “Please Don’t Destroy” trio, Herlihy wrote and filmed a series of pre-taped sketches along with John Higgins, 30, and Ben Marshall, 31. Higgins left SNL after Season 50, while Marshall became a featured cast member beginning last season.

Herlihy is the second big name to depart before Season 52, following Chloe Fineman’s announcement in July that she would be leaving after seven seasons.