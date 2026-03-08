SNL’s Colin Jost Gets Loud Groans for Epstein Ranch Joke

Colin Jost stunned his “Weekend Update” audience with a dark joke about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Officials in New Mexico are reopening investigations into the ranch that Jeffrey Epstein owned,” Jost said. “And they should have known something was up when Epstein’s ranch was all ponies.”

As the audience groaned at the implication, co-anchor Michael Che ad libbed, “Really bumming them out there,” before breaking into laughter.

Jost also drew some groans earlier in the segment when he joked about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US-Israeli drone strikes last Saturday.

“The prediction market site Kalshi is being sued for failing to pay out $54 million to people who bet that the Ayatollah Khomeini would leave office before March 1,” Jost said.

Showing a picture of the bombed building where Khomeini was killed, Jost added, “Because technically, he never really left the office.”

First the crowd groaned, but then laughed when Jost chided them, “Oh, a lot of Ayatollah fans here tonight!”

SNL, Colin Jost on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death. (NBC) NBC

Michael Che brought in his own shock humor with a surprise bestiality joke.

“Kentucky police arrested a man after he was caught having sex with a dead deer,” Che said. “And worse, it wasn’t dead when he started.”

Earlier, Che drew applause by making fun of President Donald Trump’s recent neck rash, which sparked concerns about the president’s health when it was first spotted at a Monday event.

SNL, Michael Che on Donald Trump’s neck rash. NBC

“A rash has appeared on President Trump’s neck, which is just above his collar,” said Che. “Apparently, someone accidentally washed his shirt in holy water.”

Both Jost and Che’s material in their opening “Update” segment drew major laughs and groans, from an audience that seemed more lively than usual.

The reception sparked Che to joke, “This is our Emmy episode.”