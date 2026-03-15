SNL’s Trump Exposes How Epstein Caused Sky-High Gas Prices

James Austin Johnson’s President Donald Trump crashed the latest Saturday Night Live cold open to explain why gas prices have risen so much recently.

“The Epstein files!” he shouted. “It’s called Butterfly Effect. Epstein was first domino...” He made the sound effect of dominoes falling over, then shouted, “War!”

SNL, Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump NBC

The joke referenced the running theory (shared by late-night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel) that Trump has been doing everything he can to distract from his appearances in the Epstein files, including going to war.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 28th, Trump—alongside Israeli forces—launched a series of air strikes in Tehran, Iran’s capital city. The ongoing conflict has disrupted the trade route in the Straight of Hormuz, leading to rapidly rising gas prices.

“Gas prices, which are very high because of war with Iran, which is where they make gas!” SNL‘s Trump said. “I wish someone had told me that.”