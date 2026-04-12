Michael Che drew some shocked laughter from the crowd with a Melania Trump joke in SNL’s latest “Weekend Update.”

“First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public statement to deny reports that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump,” said Che. “Because they actually met when Trump cracked open her shipping container."

The joke drew a loud mix of groans and applause, and Che took a moment to chuckle at the audience’s response.

Michael Che on "Weekend Update." NBC

The joke referenced the first lady’s speech at the White House on Thursday in which she denied having any ties with Epstein. Her statement surprised reporters because Melania hadn’t been under much media scrutiny on the subject.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect.”

Melania downplayed a friendly 2002 email exchange between her and Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence,” said Melania.

A 2002 email from Melania Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell was released in the Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, January 30, 2026. Justice Department

Che’s “Update” material also included a joke at Vice President JD Vance’s expense.

“Earlier tonight, JD Vance announced that the U.S. and Iran have ended negotiations without a deal after talking for 21 hours straight,” Che said.

He continued, “And guys, I think they’re done for real, based on how his mascara is running.”

Michael Che pokes fun at JD Vance. NBC

Co-anchor Colin Jost made fun of Vance for a “weird analogy” he made involving his wife, Usha.

Jost showed a clip where Vance told reporters, “My wife has the right to skydive, but she does not jump out of the airplane because we have an agreement that she won’t do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.”

“What are you talking about?” Jost replied. “The only thing that makes sense in that entire analogy is that we can all understand JD Vance’s wife having the urge to jump.”