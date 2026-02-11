Snubbed Movie Fires Shot at Oscars With Brazen Billboard

Only 10 of this year’s 201 eligible films received a nomination for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, and one of the many snubbed is not going down easy.

Neon, the production company behind the South Korean film No Other Choice, unveiled a prominent billboard in Los Angeles on Tuesday to announce its displeasure at being denied by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body for the Oscars.

“F Your Consideration,” the billboard reads—a play on the traditional awards-season slogan, “For Your Consideration.” Ostensibly, the film’s star, Lee Byung-hun, is obscuring the word “For” with one of the film’s central props, a potted plant.

Opens in new window An X post from the Academy-snubbed film 'No Other Choice' showcasing their billboard. Screenshot/No Other Choice/X

It was the production company’s first public statement following the January nominations announcement.

Above the tongue-in-cheek shot at the Oscars, the billboard affirms its disappointment with the phrase, “A Snub Above the Rest.”

Neon put up director Park Chan-wook’s black comedy for 13 award categories, including Best Picture, Best International Film, and Best Director. Despite nominations from both the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, the film failed to earn any Oscar nominations.

Director Park Chan-wook was expelled by the Writers Guild of America for breaking strike bylaws in 2023. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Oscars snub could be attributed to director Chan-wook, 62, who came under fire by the Writers Guild of America for reportedly crossing the picket line during its 148-day strike in 2023. According to the WGA, the director wrongly met with writers to work on his HBO series The Sympathizer.

Following the incident, the Oldboy director was expelled from the WGA, though he claims he did nothing wrong.

Neon has had two of its feature films win Best Picture at the Oscars. Director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite became the first non-English film to win the top prize in 2020, and last year’s winner, Anora, was also produced by the studio.

Lee Byung-hun attends the premiere of "No Other Choice" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 09, 2025. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

No Other Choice was not alone in its nomination blackout. Wicked: For Good failed to receive any nominations, despite the first film receiving 10. The Testament of Ann Lee also failed to garner any Oscar love, despite its lead, Amanda Seyfried, earning numerous acting nominations at other ceremonies for her performance.

Neon's 2019 South Korean film "Parasite" won the top award at that year's Academy Awards. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

By contrast, the 2026 Oscars led to a few record-breaking nominations. Ryan Coogler’s box office hit Sinners became the most-nominated film in the event’s history with 16 nominations. Its chief awards-race rival, One Battle After Another, earned 13 nominations, the third most in history.

Director Steven Spielberg also set a record, earning the most Best Picture nominations by an individual at 14. He is nominated for producing Hamnet, the story of William Shakespeare’s son.

At last year's Oscars, Neon's "Anora" took home five golden statues, including a win for Best Picture. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 50 films nominated for an award at this year’s Oscars will have to wait another month to see if they will claim the golden statue.

The 2026 Academy Awards will air on March 15. They are hosted for the second consecutive year by comedian Conan O’Brien.