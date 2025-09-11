Son of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Arrested on Assault and Trespassing Charges

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, is once again in hot water.

Cosby Jr., 21, was arrested outside of Salt Lake City on Saturday night after an alleged domestic violence incident at the home of his father-in-law.

According to his arrest report, which was obtained by TMZ, Cosby is accused of attempting to break into the home through a doggy door before assaulting an unidentified victim.

Police also allege Cosby refused to comply with their commands when the responding officer arrived on the scene, though he eventually surrendered.

Now, Cosby faces six charges related to the incident, including failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, criminal trespassing, assault, and three court order violations.

Cosby Jr., 21, is the son of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby, 52, and Robert Cosby Sr., 74, Mary's husband and former step-grandfather. Bravo

Cosby has appeared alongside his mother on the Bravo series since its premiere in 2020. Their family quickly drew attention during the show’s first season when Mary, 52, revealed that her husband, Pentecostal preacher Robert Cosby Sr., 74, was previously married to her grandmother. Robert Jr. is their only child.

Since joining the Real Housewives cast, the Cosby family has been open about Robert Jr.’s struggles with substance abuse, with Mary Cosby confronting her son about his drug use on camera in 2024.

In the same episode, Robert Jr. admitted that he had been using drugs, including OxyContin, MDMA, and Xanax, since age 16.

The show has also captured other difficult elements of the Cosbys’ mother-son relationship. In 2023, Mary confronted Robert Jr. on camera after discovering he had secretly married his girlfriend, Alexiana, a year prior.

According to the elder Cosby, Robert Jr. had not informed either of his parents of his wedding, despite still living in their family home.

Cosby (second from left) appears to confide in her 'Real Housewives' castmates about her son's substance abuse issues in the show's forthcoming sixth season. Koury Angelo/Bravo via Getty Images

Saturday’s arrest marks the latest chapter in an extensive string of legal issues for Cosby. He was first arrested in 2022 and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and breaking traffic laws.

Cosby eventually pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and received 12 months’ probation and a court order to complete substance abuse classes. The other charges were dropped. However, he was later arrested for allegedly failing to prove he had completed court-ordered rehab.

Though the upcoming sixth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had already wrapped filming by the time Robert Jr. was arrested, it may still feature a discussion of his substance abuse issues.