If the buzz is to be believed, Sorry, Baby might be the best movie you see all year.

A24 just dropped the first trailer for Sorry, Baby, the buzzy Sundance Film Festival winner, which follows Agnes (Eva Victor), a young professor teaching in the English department of a small-town New England college. Three years ago, something horrible happened to Agnes, but for everyone else, life went on—a fact that she is reminded of when she receives a visit from Lydie (Naomi Ackie), an old friend from grad school.

“It’s a lot, right? Still being here,” Naomi asks Agnes in the trailer, as the two lay down on some hay.

“Yeah, well, it’s a lot to be wherever,” Agnes replies in a not-so-convincing nonchalant tone.

Written and directed by Victor, the film stars Louis Cancelmi, Kelly McCormack, Lucas Hedges, and John Carroll Lynch. It premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and quickly became a standout at the festival, winning the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in the U.S. dramatic competition category.

A review from The New Yorker dubbed it the “strongest movie” from the festival, writing that it’s “a quietly remarkable first feature written and directed by the actor Eva Victor, [who] gives a strikingly offbeat performance as the film’s protagonist, Agnes.”

Mashable also gushed over the film, calling it “bittersweet, brilliant, and heart-warmingly funny,” and saying, "Sorry, Baby is a movie that is sure to find an audience beyond Sundance.”

The reviews on social media from festival attendees were just as favorable.

SORRY, BABY is one of the best films of the year and a powerhouse directorial debut. I can’t wait to see it again.



You can read my full review from Sundance here: https://t.co/cG4KUubzfZ https://t.co/BrSRtJxAmx — adam patla (@apat10) May 1, 2025

I’ve tried not to do fest reactions, but Eva Victor’s SORRY, BABY is just tremendous. It’s so controlled yet unexpected, pained but funny. It’s probably the best thing at #sundance2025. pic.twitter.com/gSqgLKstLZ — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 28, 2025

The film is set to hit theaters on Jun. 27, hopefully showing everyone why exactly critics can’t stop talking about it.