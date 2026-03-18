Spice Girls’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Goes Down in Flames

Plans for the Spice Girls to host a series of performances in honor of their 30th anniversary have fallen apart.

The iconic ‘90s girl band has cancelled highly anticipated celebrations marking 30 years since the group’s first single, “Wannabe,” was released. All five members—Victoria Beckham, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton—were set to come together.

Spice Girls Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C at the 1998 Brits Awards Ceremony in London. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

According to The Sun, the ‘90s legends had to cancel the reunion after they “failed to reach an agreement.”

Mel C., 52, confirmed the news on The Smallzy Show, saying, “No, there is no reunion. We are communicating all the time. We want to do something, who knows when.”

“But I still feel very optimistic,” she added, “And I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future.”

The Spice Girls pose for a group portrait in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1998. Mike Prior/Getty Images

The award-winning singer revealed that the group is “always talking,” telling radio host Rebecca Judd, in January, “We all are so proud, of course we are, of our legacy. It’s amazing. And it is 30 years, and we do have to celebrate that in some way this year.”

The Spice Girls began to split up when Halliwell (AKA Ginger Spice) left in 1998 to pursue a solo career. They officially disbanded in 2000. Their last public performance was in 2012, at the London Olympic closing ceremony.

The Spice Girls last performed together during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Reunion rumors have been swirling since all five sang their hit “Stop” at Beckham’s private 50th birthday celebrations in 2024. Her husband, footballer David Beckham, posted a clip of the performance on Instagram, which obtained nearly two million likes.

Victoria Beckham (AKA Posh Spice) shared a photograph of herself attending Bunton’s birthday in January, alongside Mel C. and Halliwell. Mel. B was notably absent from the celebrations.

“I love you girls so much,” Beckham wrote.

The group has faced feud rumors for years, with Beckham, 51, famously refusing to join her former bandmates for their 2019 World Tour.