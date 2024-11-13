For a few days in 1971, some dudes at a Northern California college pulled some zany stunts in a basement and we’re still talking about it. No, this had nothing to do with playing Jefferson Airplane tapes backwards while on acid. We’re talking about a social-science experiment called “ the Stanford Prison Experiment ” that, for decades, has been used by nihilists as concrete evidence that all humans are secretly sadistic beasts. A new three-part Nat Geo series, The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth, which premieres Nov. 13, does its best to explain what really went down.

You probably learned about the experiment if you took a sociology course. (That is, if you want to class instead of hanging out in basements listening to the Jefferson Airplane, man.) During summer break, 38-year-old psychology professor Philip Zimbardo, ostensibly looking to investigate the effects of depersonalization and unearned authority, dressed a basement at Stanford University to look like a jail, paid some students for two weeks of work, and set them loose to create an enclosed institutional system. And started recording.

The students (“good boys,” as Zimbardo calls them in decades' worth of archival interviews) were chosen at random to be guards or prisoners. In a very short amount of time, things went haywire. Left to their own devices, the prisoners short-circuited and rebelled, the guards went mad and vicious with power, and, thanks only to a drop-in from Zimbardo’s girlfriend on day six of a planned 14, the whole thing was called off before someone got seriously hurt. The study was funded by the U.S. Office of Naval Research, but that’s never mentioned in this docuseries for some reason.

Like Solomon Asch’s study on conformity at Swarthmore and Stanley Milgram’s obedience tests at Yale in the years prior, Zimbardo’s work was seized upon as an answer to the most baffling question of the 20th century: How could seemingly normal people embrace and engage in Nazism? Are individuals with free will really this malleable? Is it that easy to convince people to do something they know is wrong?

National Geographic

I can’t really answer that, but what I can tell you, having watched the three 45-minute episodes of this documentary, is that a lot of the methods used at Stanford were … dodgy at best. For years, there have been debates about whether what Zimbardo did was ethical. But accusations from an author and researcher (and the Frenchest man on earth) Thibault Le Texier suggest that Zimbardo intentionally misrepresented the experiment for his personal gain. And many of the “good boys” who took part in the study more than 50 years ago, who are interviewed in this new project, agree.

This is certainly interesting, but Nat Geo’s program is, unfortunately, grim in its lowest-common-denominator presentation. It’s funny, because many of the commentators suggest that the footage recorded of the experiment is an ancestor to modern reality television. Yet Unlocking the Truth has a similar grammar to an average episode of Real Housewives.