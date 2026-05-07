‘Star Wars’ Icon Apologizes for Shocking Trump Graveyard Post

The actor who brought Luke Skywalker to life is facing MAGA fury after posting an AI-generated image appearing to show President Donald Trump dead in a grave.

Mark Hamill ignited a firestorm after sharing the image on BlueSky on Wednesday. The picture featured Trump lying in a field of dandelions beside a tombstone bearing his name and the years “1946-2024”—pointedly ending before the start of his turbulent second term.

The Star Wars icon made clear the post was wishful thinking.

In a since-deleted Bluesky post Hamill trolled President Donald Trump with an AI generated burial site. Mark Hamill/ Bluesky

“If Only,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.” Hamill, 74, wrote before branding Trump a permanent disgrace to American history.

The White House rapid-response account unloaded on the actor.

Hamill “is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves,” the account posted on X.

The administration then escalated the clash further by accusing Hamill’s rhetoric of helping fuel violence against Trump.

The controversy erupted just weeks after a third alleged assassination attempt targeting Trump. Authorities say suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was arrested after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner while carrying multiple weapons.

Hamill’s post immediately triggered outrage from several of his MAGA-aligned Hollywood peers.

Actor James Woods, 79, jumped into the pile-on by reposting Hamill’s message with a pointed criticism of his character: “When they tell you who they are, believe them.”

Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider, 62, another outspoken Trump ally who endorsed the president during the 2024 election, also tore into Hamill.

“Mark Hamill is a sick demented” person “and a disgrace to decent Americans,” Schneider wrote.

Hamill returned to Bluesky on Thursday with a follow-up post after the mounting backlash rolled in. Referring back to his previous statement, he wrote, “Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate.”

Hamill’s team did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Mark Hamill logged back on to clarify his earlier remarks about Trump. Mark Hamill/ Bluesky

The backlash quickly spread beyond Hollywood and into Capitol Hill.

Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy, 40, mocked Hamill’s career while accusing him of suffering from an “extreme case” of what Trump allies routinely call “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“He had one role that made him a legend because he had Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Obi Wan carrying his baggage,” Sheehy wrote.

Eric Daugherty, assistant news director at Florida Voice, also seized on the controversy by tying Hamill to former President Barack Obama after the actor appeared alongside Obama in Chicago on Star Wars Day to preview his Presidential Center.

Users blasted Hamill's career following his successful role as Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' franchise. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

“THEY WANT 47 TO BE KILLED,” Daugherty wrote on X. “They’re both absolute disgraces.”

Others went even further by demanding legal consequences for Hamill’s post.

Jackson Lahmeyer, an Oklahoma congressional candidate and outspoken Trump supporter, accused figures like Hamill of helping normalize violent rhetoric against the president.

“They create a culture where assassination attempts become inevitable,” Lahmeyer wrote, adding that Hamill should be “investigated and held accountable.”

MAGAworld saw more than just seashells in a now-deleted Instagram post by James Comey. Instagram / Getty Images

The uproar also arrived as the Trump administration launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey last month over a separate social media post Trump claimed amounted to a mob hit against him.

The probe stems from a nearly year-old post that showed a set of seashells arranged to spell out “86 47”—a message Trump allies interpreted as a coded call to assassinate the 47th president.