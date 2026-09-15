Stars Bare Skin in Most Heinous Emmys 2026 Red Carpet Looks

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have descended on Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Monday, with TV hits The Pitt, Hacks, Beef, Widow’s Bay, DTF St. Louis and Pluribus leading the nominations.

While there’s been some changes behind the scenes with various categories, you can always rely on the red carpet to bring a mixture of Hollywood glamour and genuine confusion.

Here’s a look at some of the attendees who have made bold fashion choices.

Denée Benton

The star of The Gilded Age dared to bare on the red carpet, with a revealing dress that looks a little like a photo that’s been pre-censored up top.

Denée Benton at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brad Carpenter

The award-winning producer loves a see-through suit to show off all that ink, and this orange outfit is dangerously sheer.

Brad Carpenter arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Already a winner for her role in Paradise, this outfit feels like party up-top, pajamas downstairs, topped off with gloves that look like she’s ready to deliver a calf if there’s a veterinary emergency nearby.

Shailene Woodley arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Meg Stalter

No one does a red carpet like the Hacks star, who pulls out a bespoke look for each event. The comedian has gone full method here, manifesting an Emmy win for the final season of the beloved show by dressing like the award itself, even going full goldface.

Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Stalter at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Fiona Dourif

The star of The Pitt attempts to make the slanket high fashion.

Fiona Dourif arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Ciara Miller

The reality TV star from Summer House and The Traitors is about to be on Dancing With the Stars, and definitely got the skin-is-in memo for the red carpet.

Ciara Miller at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

Eunice Bae

The star of Your Friends & Neighbors finds a not-so-sweet spot between Tina Turner and Big Bird.

Eunice Bae walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Chris Perfetti

You love him in Abbott Elementary, and Chris Perfetti loves a fashion moment. He’s wearing Wiederhoeft but to the fashion novice, this looks like something you’d buy on Temu and try to return.

Chris Perfetti at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

Bill Posley

He’s an executive producer on Shrinking, and full credit for channelling `90s No Doubt and rocking a mohawk in a sea of safe choices.

Bill Posley at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Odessa A’Zion

The Marty Supreme wore something that looks like it was found in the back of Stevie Nicks’ lock-up from 1976, but is actually vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from 1996.

Odessa A'Zion attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images