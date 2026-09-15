Stars Bare Skin in Most Heinous Emmys 2026 Red Carpet Looks

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have descended on Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Monday, with TV hits The Pitt, Hacks, Beef, Widow’s Bay, DTF St. Louis and Pluribus leading the nominations.
While there’s been some changes behind the scenes with various categories, you can always rely on the red carpet to bring a mixture of Hollywood glamour and genuine confusion.
Here’s a look at some of the attendees who have made bold fashion choices.
Denée Benton
The star of The Gilded Age dared to bare on the red carpet, with a revealing dress that looks a little like a photo that’s been pre-censored up top.
Brad Carpenter
The award-winning producer loves a see-through suit to show off all that ink, and this orange outfit is dangerously sheer.
Shailene Woodley
Already a winner for her role in Paradise, this outfit feels like party up-top, pajamas downstairs, topped off with gloves that look like she’s ready to deliver a calf if there’s a veterinary emergency nearby.
Meg Stalter
No one does a red carpet like the Hacks star, who pulls out a bespoke look for each event. The comedian has gone full method here, manifesting an Emmy win for the final season of the beloved show by dressing like the award itself, even going full goldface.
Fiona Dourif
The star of The Pitt attempts to make the slanket high fashion.
Ciara Miller
The reality TV star from Summer House and The Traitors is about to be on Dancing With the Stars, and definitely got the skin-is-in memo for the red carpet.
Eunice Bae
The star of Your Friends & Neighbors finds a not-so-sweet spot between Tina Turner and Big Bird.
Chris Perfetti
You love him in Abbott Elementary, and Chris Perfetti loves a fashion moment. He’s wearing Wiederhoeft but to the fashion novice, this looks like something you’d buy on Temu and try to return.
Bill Posley
He’s an executive producer on Shrinking, and full credit for channelling `90s No Doubt and rocking a mohawk in a sea of safe choices.
Odessa A’Zion
The Marty Supreme wore something that looks like it was found in the back of Stevie Nicks’ lock-up from 1976, but is actually vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from 1996.