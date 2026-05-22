Colbert Gets Ultimate Revenge on Trump With Final Show

Stephen Colbert has gotten the last laugh over President Donald Trump.

Colbert’s final The Late Show episode on Thursday night was also his most-watched weeknight show ever, according to preliminary Nielsen data obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The data shows that an estimated 6.74 million people tuned in to watch Colbert, 62, roast the 79-year-old president one last time in the final airing of The Late Show, which also featured celebrity appearances by Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows. A performance by Paul McCartney closed the show.

The most-watched episode of The Late Show aired on Feb. 7, 2016, directly after the Super Bowl, pulling in a whopping 20.55 million viewers.

Still, the final episode’s tally was a record-breaking figure for any weeknight or any night of the current season, which Nielsen reports averaged 2.69 viewers per episode.