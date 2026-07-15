Stephen Miller’s Wife Reveals His Most-Hated TV Show

Katie Miller revealed the TV series that her White House deputy chief of staff husband “shuts off” every time he comes home.

Stephen Miller’s wife said in a solo episode of her podcast on Wednesday that Grey’s Anatomy has been a comfort show of hers, but its “liberal” storylines have rubbed her—and her husband—the wrong way.

Katie Miller and her husband, Stephen Miller, at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

“I’m in Season 18,” Miller said. “When you watch something that began in 2005 that goes to today, of Grey’s Anatomy, you actually see very closely how Hollywood went woke and how it’s become this liberal bastion of, honestly, crap.”

Miller said that watching the show originally began as a way to pass the time “while I’m taking care of a newborn who doesn’t talk to you, who always screams at you, and who is a tough customer.”

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Jessica Capshaw, Chandra Wilson, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Eric Dane, Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Sara Ramirez, James Pickens, Jr., Chyler Leigh, and Kevin McKidd. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I started watching Season 1, episode one of Grey’s Anatomy right after I’d given birth,” she explained of the long-running medical drama, which debuted in 2005 and concluded its 22nd season in May.

Since its debut, Miller claimed, its diverse and LGBTQ-inclusive stories and characters have increased with each passing season, making her turn on the show. Her husband is also not pleased, she revealed. “Stephen shuts off Grey’s Anatomy every time he gets home. He says, ‘This is not the backing track of his life.’”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has four children with wife Katie Miller. Getty Images

Miller went on to slam the show, which was created by Shonda Rhimes: “When you’re watching it, Shonda Rhimes, the creator, there’s no mistaking that she wasn’t conservative or wasn’t at all woke when the show began—but it’s more indicative of where Hollywood’s gone and where Hollywood’s become.”

Rhimes has been a vocal advocate for the Democratic Party and left-wing causes, officially endorsing Hillary Clinton for president and appearing alongside her lead actors to support the Democratic candidate in 2016.

Miller complained that "Grey's Anatomy" has become more diverse since its debut in 2005. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

The Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder writer-creator is also known for featuring a diverse cast of actors in her shows, including from the very beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, which featured Black actors in prominent authority figure roles at the fictional Seattle hospital.

Still, Miller insists that Grey’s Anatomy changed with “liberal” politics.

Rhimes campaigned with Clinton in 2016. Taylor Hill/WireImage

“So, in the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, you have a gay actor, but you have no gay characters. About two to three seasons in, you start to have a lesbian couple and a lesbian actor. And then probably in the 2010s, that’s when you start seeing a gay marriage. Then you see gay adoption,” she complained.

Rhimes is known for casting actors of several different ethnicities. Danny Feld/ABC

Her analysis continued, “In 2022, there were multiple characters of different ethnicities and body types. This is when we’re supposed to celebrate the fatness of America and this body-conscious lifestyle that has since been a relic of the past, thanks to GLP-1s.”

In her opinion, “that’s when Hollywood stopped being about entertainment and started pushing their political beliefs on Americans.”