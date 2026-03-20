‘Paradise’ Star Shocks Daytime Host With NSFW Confession

Daytime TV host Jennifer Hudson’s guest got a little too honest when asked about his nighttime routine.

In an attempt to be “candid,” Paradise actor Sterling K. Brown held nothing back when describing the way he likes to wind down in his middle age on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Sterling K. Brown's candid confession floored Hudson, who did not see it coming. YouTube/screengrab

“I’m gonna try to be candid. I’m going to be 50 later on this year, so I’m entering into a candid phase,” Brown, 49, cautiously told Hudson, 44, on Thursday. “Sometimes I go to bed before the missus. She’s a bit of a night owl; she stays up a little bit later than your boy.”

“But sometimes you have this feeling at night, where you’re like, ‘Aw man, I feel... ya know,’” he confessed, playfully shrugging his shoulders. “And so sometimes I have a little quality time with Sterling. And it helps me go to bed.”

Brown pointed out to the audience, some of whom agreed with his revelation. YouTube/screengrab

As Hudson and the audience erupted in surprise, the Emmy-winning actor pointed to several audience members who seemed to agree.

“I see many brothers who understand what I’m saying, and it’s in the spirit of transparency,” Brown said as Hudson put her head in her hands. “Sometimes it helps me lie down.”

Earlier in the episode, Hudson had interviewed her producers, who said that they keep their shoes on all the time in their house—and they meant all the time.

“For me, my bedtime routine is that I will not take my shoes off until after I’m done brushing my teeth,” Hudson’s associate producer, Brooklyn Bates, said. “I’ll even wear flip-flops in the shower.”

“What? The what? Huh?” Hudson replied, stunned.

The acclaimed actor shocked the audience with his personal nighttime routine. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

“If the shoes come off, I’m getting in the bed. Because one thing about me, I’m gonna get my little heated blanket on. I’m going to start rubbing my feet together in bed,” Bates continued, to which her fellow producers nodded in agreement.

To break the silence after Brown’s candid confession, Hudson asked him whether his shoes were “on or off” during his “quality time with Sterling.”

“I take my shoes off,” the This Is Us actor said, laughing.

Some things are better left unsaid.