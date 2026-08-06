Stevie Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac Ex Shares Major Feud Update

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham revealed where he stands with his famous ex, Stevie Nicks.

The pair’s decades-long feud came to a sudden halt last year when they released joint social media statements announcing the reissue of their remastered 1973 Buckingham Nicks album.

On Thursday, Buckingham opened up about the band’s upcoming Apple TV documentary to E! News, during which he made a surprising reveal about his relationship status with Nicks. “Fleetwood Mac has been working on a documentary,” he told the outlet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Buckingham declared the feud over on Thursday. ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

“I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us,” he said, adding, “All of that has been healed and worked out, and Stevie and I are talking all the time now.”

Nicks and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac as a couple in 1974. The eventual souring of their relationship simultaneously threw the band into both tumult and creative heights.

Following their 1977 breakup, the pair used their songs to attack one another—resulting in their 11th studio album, Rumors. The album contains the band’s most commercially successful songs, including Dreams, Go Your Own Way, and The Chain, and is considered one of the most influential rock and roll albums of all time.

Following that success, however, the tension between the pair reached a crescendo when Nicks and Buckingham got into a physical altercation in 1987. Buckingham quit the band for a decade, returning in 1997 for their The Dance reunion tour and album.

More tumult included Buckingham’s firing from the group in 2018 over a disagreement over tour schedules. He blamed Nicks publicly at the time, alleging she’d forced him out by giving the band a “him or me” ultimatum. Buckingham sued in 2018, alleging breach of contract, before the matter was settled out of court.

The end of their romantic relationship led to the band's most successful music. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Despite the rocky relationship, Buckingham told E! News that the pair have made it to a better place. “We had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons,” he said, “No one was happy about it.” Now, he believes the “healing” between them has gone well enough that he wouldn’t rule out that more collaborations could be coming.

“I don’t know if it will lead to something else down the line,” he added.