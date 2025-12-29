‘Stranger Things’ Star Calls BS on Fan Conspiracy Theory

At least 300,000 fans have signed a Change.org petition demanding to see the supposedly “unseen footage” from Netflix’s Stranger Things, but one star is slamming the theory that any special “cut” exists.

Randy Havens, who plays Scott “Mr. Clarke” Clarke in the series, posted to Instagram Sunday that the hundreds of thousands of fans who believe there must have been “more to the episodes” in a previous iteration have it all wrong. “There’s no secret Snyder cut of the show,” Havens wrote to his Instagram Stories, referencing Zach Snyder’s infamous retooling of DC’s Justice League.

Havens slammed a viral fan theory that there's a "secret Snyder cut" of the fifth season of "Stranger Things." Instagram/MrRandyHavens

“Please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet,” Havens added.

Havens plays “Mr. Clarke” in the series. Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Fans seem unlikely to be dissuaded, however. The petition argues that there seemed to have been “more to the episodes” than what was released, and that “we didn’t see them either due to Netflix or the team of Stranger Things cutting them.” Their theory is based on “clues and information we got from the cast members,” the petition reads, and fans’ belief that the “interviews are not matching up with the episodes provided.”

Fans believe the actors have hinted at lost storylines in interviews promoting the series. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The complaints come after lackluster reviews for the show’s fifth season—its long-awaited follow-up after three years. Disgruntled fans agreed with the petitioner that the show’s current iteration was not living up to the series’ “legacy,” and was on its way to being remembered “as some show that couldn’t pull though [sic] due to it [sic] bad writing.”

The season’s finale releases Dec. 31. It will run about 2 hours and 8 minutes.